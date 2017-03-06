Chattanooga Monster Jam

Monster Jam will be performing at the UTC McKenzie Arena:

ONE DAY ONLY – SATURDAY, APRIL 8, 2017- 1pm & 7pm

In 2017 Monster Jam will bring more unbelievable thrills to fans by challenging the most renowned Monster Jam competitors in its 25-year history. Only those Monster Jam athletes highly proficient in scaling their extraordinary driving skills will push the limits and optimize all types of racing and obstacle courses in select venues across the country.

The event will feature competitors vying to be the Chattanooga championship.

Monster Jam competitors are trained at Monster Jam University in mastering the skills of driving Monster Jam trucks. Approximately 12 feet tall and about 12 feet wide, Monster Jam trucks are custom-designed machines that sit atop 66-inch-tall tires and weigh a minimum of 10,000 pounds. Built for short, high-powered bursts of speed, Monster Jam trucks generate 1,500 to 2,000 horsepower and are capable of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Monster Jam trucks can fly up to125 to 130 feet (a distance greater than 14 cars side by side) and up to 35 feet in the air.

The Pit Party, Saturday, April 8, begins at 10:30am, giving fans the opportunity to get up close and personal to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers. Fans can pick up their FREE Pit Pass at participating Metro PCS locations starting March 20th. Must have valid ticket with pit pass upon entry.

For more information on a Monster Jam near you, please log onto www.MonsterJam.com