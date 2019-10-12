A world-class lifestyle event aimed to engage, excite and entertain families, racers and automotive enthusiasts alike will make its debut in downtown Chattanooga on October 11-13, 2019.

The inaugural Chattanooga Motorcar Festival borrows the style of its European counterparts by incorporating unique classic car events tailored to the vintage/historic car collector and racer, and the welcoming hospitality that is the trademark of the American South. Each day will provide spectators different ways to enjoy the experience. It is hosted by the Westin Hotel and Chattanooga's West Village.

The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is a concept originated by Byron DeFoor, regarded as a visionary in local real estate development and the healthcare industry, a philanthropist, "car guy" and race-car driver, along with IMSA racing champion Jim Pace. The Festival will benefit Chattanooga's Erlanger Neuroscience Institute, the region's only certified academic Neuroscience Center. It focuses on a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach that enhances quality of care for patients and families.

"As developers of the Westin Hotel in Chattanooga and, of course, die-hard fans of all things automotive, my brother Ken DeFoor and I were thinking ahead to the future and added green grass pads on the north plaza of the hotel, perfect for showing cars," said DeFoor. "Holding this event in the heart of the city, with the full support of Chattanooga's mayor Andy Berke and the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau, provides an inviting venue for families and car fans to enjoy the city and see a great car show. We're also delighted to help support the Erlanger Neuroscience Institute."

Byron DeFoor is also known for his philanthropic efforts in partnership with AC/DC musician Brian Johnson, a fellow car collector and racer, in DeFoor's Fifty-Plus Racing Foundation IMSA racing team. Since 2012, the Foundation has helped raise money to find cures for neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's.

Three distinct components make up the three-day weekend of the Festival held on Chattanooga's Riverfront, with all events scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

While Sunday is a "wind-down" day for participants to pack up and leave, other activities will be made available to the public, which will be announced soon.