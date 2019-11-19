Chattanooga Music Club Holiday Spectacular

The Chattanooga Music Club will present it's annual FREE "Holiday Spectacular" at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium located at 399 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN on Tuesday November the 19th at 7:00pm.

It will be of epic proportions & truly "spectacular" considering in addition to Dr. Patrick Scott performing on the Mighty Austin Organ, the UTC Chattanooga Singers, UTC Chamber Singers, and 60 piece UTC Symphony Orchestra will join the organist on stage!

WTVC-TV9 & FOX's own Greg Funderburg will act as the Emcee.

This year's event will be honoring the memory of Dr. Glenn Draper, a musical force in the Chattanooga community and one who is missed dearly.