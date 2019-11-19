Chattanooga Music Club Holiday Spectacular

Google Calendar - Chattanooga Music Club Holiday Spectacular - 2019-11-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Music Club Holiday Spectacular - 2019-11-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga Music Club Holiday Spectacular - 2019-11-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga Music Club Holiday Spectacular - 2019-11-19 19:00:00

Memorial Auditorium 399 Mccallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Chattanooga Music Club will present it's annual FREE "Holiday Spectacular" at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium located at 399 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN on Tuesday November the 19th at 7:00pm.

It will be of epic proportions & truly "spectacular" considering in addition to Dr. Patrick Scott performing on the Mighty Austin Organ, the UTC Chattanooga Singers, UTC Chamber Singers, and 60 piece UTC Symphony Orchestra will join the organist on stage!

WTVC-TV9 & FOX's own Greg Funderburg will act as the Emcee.

This year's event will be honoring the memory of Dr. Glenn Draper, a musical force in the Chattanooga community and one who is missed dearly.

Info

Memorial Auditorium 399 Mccallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Chattanooga Music Club Holiday Spectacular - 2019-11-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Music Club Holiday Spectacular - 2019-11-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga Music Club Holiday Spectacular - 2019-11-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga Music Club Holiday Spectacular - 2019-11-19 19:00:00
DI 16.43

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

October 23, 2019

Thursday

October 24, 2019

Friday

October 25, 2019

Saturday

October 26, 2019

Sunday

October 27, 2019

Monday

October 28, 2019

Tuesday

October 29, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours