The Chattanooga Music Club presents the 13 Annual Patriotic Organ Concert on Thursday June 27th at 7 pm in the Soldiers and Sailors War Memorial Auditorium located at 399 McCallie Ave.

This year's guest artist is Andrew Schaeffer a Chicago native now hailing from Madison, Wisconsin. Andrew is a rising artist already with several national awards to his credit and is presently a Doctor of Musical Arts candidate in organ at the University of Oklahoma. He will be performing on the world-famous Austin Pipe Organ that the music club continues to upgrade and restore to its 1924 splendor. His program includes many audience favorites and the accompaniment to the silent film "COPS" starring Buster Keaton.

Of special interest at this concert is a tribute by emcee David Carroll remembering the late Evelyn Gibbs whose tireless work and leadership spearheaded the rescue and revival of the 95 year old "Voice of The Auditorium." Joining Mr. Carroll and organist Schaeffer on this program is Captain Mickey McCamish leading the salute to our veterans - especially recognizing this month's 75th anniversary of D-Day, the posting of the colors led by Captain David Thompson and the guard from the Chattanooga Fire Department, along with vocal soloist Margaret Abernathy, and trumpeter Molly Ragon.

The public is cordially invited to this free event sponsored by the Chattanooga Music Club - and as always donations of any amount are always welcomed online, by mail, or at the door.

Contact Buddy Shirk for more information- buddy@summittpianos.com or call 423-529-0315.