Chattanooga Music Club SCHOLARSHIPS Auditions

to

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church 1505 N. Moore Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

The Chattanooga Music Club will be holding SCHOLARSHIP auditions for area high school seniors on March 20. The scholarships aid college-accepted high school students who plan to continue studying music in college. The deadline to submit applications is March 1st. The Chattanooga Music Club is a nonprofit organization established in 1896 to promote, encourage, and support the music activities of Chattanooga and the surrounding areas. Find the application form and further details at www.chattanoogamusicclub.org

Info

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church 1505 N. Moore Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning
2102009104
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Chattanooga Music Club SCHOLARSHIPS Auditions - 2022-03-01 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Music Club SCHOLARSHIPS Auditions - 2022-03-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chattanooga Music Club SCHOLARSHIPS Auditions - 2022-03-01 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chattanooga Music Club SCHOLARSHIPS Auditions - 2022-03-01 00:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

February 28, 2022

Tuesday

March 1, 2022

Wednesday

March 2, 2022

Thursday

March 3, 2022

Friday

March 4, 2022

Saturday

March 5, 2022

Sunday

March 6, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours