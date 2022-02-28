Chattanooga Music Club Scholarships!

The Chattanooga Music Club will be holding SCHOLARSHIP auditions for area high school seniors on March 20. The scholarships aid college-accepted high school students who plan to continue studying music in college. The deadline to submit applications is March 1st. The Chattanooga Music Club is a nonprofit organization established in 1896 to promote, encourage, and support the music activities of Chattanooga and the surrounding areas. Find the application form and further details at www.chattanoogamusicclub.org
