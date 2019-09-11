Chattanooga Newcomers Club Luncheon

Fashion show by the Lily Pad with jewelry by Rene Fisher Gather at 11:00- Lunch at 11:30
Cost $10
Reservations by 4:00 PM Sep 6th
Morning Pointe of East Hamilton 9730 9730 East Brained Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
