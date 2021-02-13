Chattanooga Polar Plunge

Come and join hundreds of brave individuals on Saturday, February 13th 2021, and support Special Olympics Tennessee athletes by taking a chilly dip into our pool on Davenport Field at Finley Stadium. With a minimum of $75 in donations ($50 for students) each plunger receives the official Plunge t-shirt and all bragging rights associated with such a brave endeavor.

We are excited to offer the Polar Plunge at Home option at the Chattanooga Polar Plunge. Our in-person plunge will have COVID-19 related safety measures in place but we understand some plungers may not be comfortable plunging in person. Your Plunge at Home will continue to support Special Olympics Tennessee athletes giving them opportunities to compete and train in sports.

Event by Special Olympics TN Area 4