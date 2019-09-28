Listen up Paw-ty animals! Saturday, September 28th is National Drink Beer Day and it’s going to the dogs! Get ready to raise a glass for shelter pets during the first annual Chattanooga Pup Crawl! Participating establishments are donating 10% of sales to the Humane Educational Society. HES will have event pint glasses available for sale at participating locations. Dress like an animal and get 20% off event merchandise.

The paw-ty starts at 4 pm!

Participating Locations:

Barley Chattanooga (pet friendly)

Heaven and Ale Brewing Company

The Tap House (pet friendly)

Play Wash Pint (pet Friendly)

Chattanooga Brewing Company (pet friendly)

Handup Handle Bar (pet friendly)

Chattanooga Whiskey (cocktail service begins at 8pm)

Wanderlinger Brewing Company (pet friendly)

Southside Social (pet friendly)

Moxy Chattanooga (pet friendly)

Oddstory Brewing (pet friendly)

Follow this event on Facebook for details and updates.