Chattanooga Raqs Bellydance show is a colorful, cultural dance event that is family friendly. The show will present various forms of Middle Eastern dance commonly known as bellydance. The show is hosted by local bellydance instructor and performer Alexandria and will feature Aziza Nawal as the star of the show. She has made regular and guest appearances in restaurants and stage shows throughout the U.S. and holds numerous awards. She was cast in Belly Dance Evolution’s Alice in Wonderland production for their southeast tour. She has appeared on local, national and international television including WGCL’s “Good Morning Atlanta”, Fox Television’s “30 Seconds to Fame” BET’s “Hell Date” and featured on “Yildiz Yagmuru”, a live variety show filmed in Istanbul, Turkey.

The show will include many dancers from around the Southeast.

Doors open at 7:30, show begins at 8:00

Tickets are $12 in advance and $17 at the door. For advance tickets visit www.alexandria1.com