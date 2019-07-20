Chattanooga Raqs -- Cairo to Constantinople

Patriot Hall 320 Emberson Street, City of Ringgold, Georgia

Chattanooga Raqs- Cairo to Constantinople is a bellydance show starring Aegela and Artemis. Since 1978, Aegela’s love of Middle Eastern dance has taken her throughout the US and to the heart of the art—Egypt. She has engaged in several performing tours of Cairo and Alexandria, Egypt. It was on her first tour that Aegela was awarded the coveted Lifetime Performer’s license by the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, an honor held by only 11 foreigners.

Artemis has been dancing, teaching and researching dance history in the United States and abroad for over 40 years. Artemis is of Greek and Turkish descent. She fuses her love of these cultures with strong academic knowledge and excellent dance technique. She believes that we can all use art to build bridges across cultures.

The show will also feature professional dancers, student troupes and hobbyist dancers from around the Southeast. This show is family friendly and will take you from Cairo to Constantinople!

Doors open at 7:30 show begins at 8:00

Patriot Hall 320 Emberson Street, City of Ringgold, Georgia View Map
Theater & Dance
4239871067
