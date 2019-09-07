The Chattanooga Readers and Writers Fair will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Downtown Chattanooga Library.

The Chattanooga Readers and Writers Fair is an annual event presented by the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild. The fair is free to attend and will feature an open mic, book sales, vendors, children’s activities, a flash fiction challenge, a scavenger hunt, and more.

“We offer something for readers and writers of all ages,” said Kate Koen Landers, a member of the Chattanooga Readers and Writers Fair committee. “It was important to us to encourage reading and writing by making our fair a fun and educational event for the whole family.”

The fair’s schedule includes interactive games, contests, and presentations in categories such as children’s and young adult literature, fiction, poetry, creative non-fiction, and self-publishing. An open mic event on the plaza will offer a platform for songwriters and poets throughout the day and, in support of the Chattanooga writing community, the fair is also proud to be featuring groups such as Yay Words, Rhyme n Chatt, and Chattanooga Hugs as well as exhibitions by local authors.

“We received many wonderful submissions from local authors during our open submission period,” Landers said. “We can’t wait to present these works to the Chattanooga community.”

The Chattanooga Readers and Writers Fair is an annual non-profit event hosted by the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild. For additional information and a complete schedule, visit www.CRWFair.org.