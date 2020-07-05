Chattanooga River Market

Chattanooga River Market 1 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Chattanooga River Market

We've got a full weekend planned for the 4th of July! 

The Chattanooga River Market will be open Friday, Saturday AND Sunday (3rd-5th) from 10am-5pm. Bring the family down to enjoy the Tennessee Aquarium, shop for local art, jewelry, clothing, photography and more! Grab a bite to eat too - we'll have food trucks all weekend long! Bitler Bistro Food Truck and Chick -N- Nooga

Don't miss the live music on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza: Jennifer Daniels Friday/Sunday and Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers on Saturday! 11am-3:30pm

