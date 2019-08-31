Chattanooga Roller Girls Doubleheader

The Chattanooga Roller Girls will be taking the track for another doubleheader on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The doors open at 4pm and the Chattanooga B-Railers take on the Music City Brawl at 5pm. The Chattanooga All Stars will face Nashville Roller Derby at 7pm. The event ends around 9pm.

This doubleheader is brought to you by Orange Grove Center and benefits Siskin Children’s Institute. Get tickets from your favorite derby folk or online at https://bpt.me/4317321 up to the night before the bout. Presale tickets are $10, or $12 at the door. Military with ID is $8, kids aged 6-12 are $5, and kids 5 and under are free.

You can also purchase tickets from any of our local sponsors, including Four Bridges Outfitters, Infinity Flux, Main Line Ink, or Swann Chiropractic. This is a family-friendly event where concessions (and even adult beverages) are available for purchase. 

For more information on what the Chattanooga Roller Girls are rolling into next, check us out on Facebook under Chattanooga Roller Girls or visit our website at chattanoogarollergirls.com.

