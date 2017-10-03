Chattanooga Roller Girls Recruitment Day

The Chattanooga Roller Girls are recruiting new members for the 2018 roller derby season. They are looking for women of any age, athletic ability, and background. No skating experience required!

Learn more at their Meet and Greet at Orange Grove Center on October 3rd , 2017 at 5:30pm. You’ll get to watch a live scrimmage and get more information about what it takes to be a roller derby girl.

Bootcamp for Fresh Meat begins October 25 th , 2017. All gear will be required to start (skates, elbow, knee, and wrist pads, helmet, and mouthguard). The camp runs Monday and Wednesday nights from 7 to 9pm. The camp is designed to teach skating skills to prepare for Fresh Meat tryouts.

Those interested in trying out or learning more about the team should emailchattanoogarollergirls@freshmeat.com.

To learn more about your local roller derby team, check out chattanoogarollergirls.com.