Chattanooga Roller Girls Triple Header

The Chattanooga Roller Girls will be hosting a triple header on Saturday September 21, 2019 at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The doors open at 2:30pm and Chattanooga’s only junior roller derby team, the Ruby Regulators, will take on the Rocket City Rebels at 3pm. The Roller Girls are hosting an all- day Scrimmage-a-Thon that bring skaters all over the region to play against each other in mini-scrimmages all day, with two mash up full-length games open to the public at 5 and 7pm. This is the last home event of the 2019 Season, so you don’t want to miss it!

This tripleheader is brought to you by Four Bridges Outfitters. Get tickets from your favorite derby folk or online at https://bpt.me/4344676 up to the night before the bout. Presale tickets are $10, or $12 at the door. Military with ID is $8, kids aged 6-12 are $5, and kids 5 and under are free. You can also purchase tickets from any of our local sponsors, including Four Bridges Outfitters, Infinity Flux, Main Line Ink, or Swann Chiropractic. This is a family-friendly event where concessions (and even adult beverages) are available for purchase. For more information on what the Chattanooga Roller Girls are rolling into next, check us out on Facebook under Chattanooga Roller Girls or visit our website at chattanoogarollergirls.com.