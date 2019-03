Join us on June 15th, for a festival with a 10k run & 1 mile fun-run benefiting the American Cancer Society - come out decked in whatever color you're honoring, whether it's lung, breast, childhood, skin - the list goes on - we want YOU to show your colors while we save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer, together!

Get the early bird registration price while you can!

10k Registration - $35 (Price increase after May 15th)

1 Mile Registration - $30 (Price increase after May 15th)

**If your fundraising team raises $1,000, your team can walk the 1 Mile for free!**

Free general admission

Not into running, but still want to join the fun? Sign up a fundraising team and join us for the celebrations, anyway!

*Food Trucks

*Beer Garden

*Vendors

*Kids Activities

*Survivor Recognition

*Caregiver Recognition

*Ambassador Medal Ceremony

Sponsorships still available