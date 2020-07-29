Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home

2020 marked the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, so we want to celebrate while social distancing!

We’ve reimagined Eco Field Day to a virtual WEEK of eco-activities for kids, families, individuals, and corporate teams...

ECO FIELD DAY @ HOME!

Each challenge is centered around a local environmental theme and participants earn green stars along the way for the opportunity to win a number of awesome prizes, all while improving their environmental savvy.

Register by visiting www.greenspaceschattanooga.org/ecofieldday.

Registration is open JULY 7th - JULY 27th and the fun kicks off JULY 29th - AUGUST 5th!