Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home

2020 marked the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, so we want to celebrate while social distancing!

We’ve reimagined Eco Field Day to a virtual WEEK of eco-activities for kids, families, individuals, and corporate teams...

ECO FIELD DAY @ HOME!

Each challenge is centered around a local environmental theme and participants earn green stars along the way for the opportunity to win a number of awesome prizes, all while improving their environmental savvy.

Register by visiting www.greenspaceschattanooga.org/ecofieldday.

Registration is open JULY 7th - JULY 27th and the fun kicks off JULY 29th - AUGUST 5th!

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
This & That
to
Google Calendar - Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home - 2020-07-29 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home - 2020-07-29 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home - 2020-07-29 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home - 2020-07-29 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home - 2020-07-30 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home - 2020-07-30 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home - 2020-07-30 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home - 2020-07-30 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home - 2020-07-31 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home - 2020-07-31 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home - 2020-07-31 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home - 2020-07-31 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home - 2020-08-01 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home - 2020-08-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home - 2020-08-01 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home - 2020-08-01 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home - 2020-08-02 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home - 2020-08-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home - 2020-08-02 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chattanooga's Eco Field Day at Home - 2020-08-02 09:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

July 27, 2020

Tuesday

July 28, 2020

Wednesday

July 29, 2020

Thursday

July 30, 2020

Friday

July 31, 2020

  • Theater & Dance

    -

    Online

Saturday

August 1, 2020

Sunday

August 2, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse