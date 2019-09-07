Join us September 7th at Crabtree Farms to experience some of Chattanooga’s amazing holistic practitioners. Local goods, beer, and food will be available along side chiropractor’s, massage therapist’s, and other alternative health providers. Enjoy a group yoga class or a healing sound bath. Information sessions will be available as well. Come out and meet some of the amazing people who can help you feel your best!
Chattanooga’s Holistic Fall Festival
Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Health & Wellness
