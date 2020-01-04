Chattanooga Singing Circle

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Singing Circles have a long and diverse tradition as a way in which communities celebrate, grieve, share, and connect with one another. This deeply human practice of making music together with songs taught in the oral tradition is open to all who love music and song regardless of age or ability. Mark your calendars and plan to join us for this inter-generational, non-auditioned, community Singing Circle to promote Peace with self, others, and the world around you.

Beginners and more experienced lovers of music are all welcome! We won't be reading music as songs are taught by a repetitive call and response method that makes learning simple, fun, and even meditative for everyone. Who knows? You might even hum or sing your way through your week as a result of spending time singing!

About the facilitator:

Naomi Self is a Chattanooga native and lover of music who sings regularly and passionately. Along with her husband and three children, she has regularly attended Family Camp at The Omega Institute in Rhinebeck, NY where she has shared in the art of creating community through exploring songs, rhythms, chants, and harmonies in the Singing in the Stream workshop led by Maggie Wheeler and Emile Hassan Dyer. Naomi longs for a world in which we listen deeply to one another, celebrate diversity, and promote peace and justice as together we create thoughtful melodies and harmonies that make our lives and our world a more nurturing space for all.

