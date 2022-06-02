Chattanooga Song Circle

to

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Katrina Barclay and Mike DeBacker will share original songs and stories at this “songwriter in the round” show hosted by singer/songwriter Richard Daigle. If you love hearing original songs and insights into how they’re written, you’ll love this concert series, the first Thursday of every month at Puckett’s.

Info

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music
678-852-9431
to
Google Calendar - Chattanooga Song Circle - 2022-06-02 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Song Circle - 2022-06-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chattanooga Song Circle - 2022-06-02 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chattanooga Song Circle - 2022-06-02 18:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

May 19, 2022

Friday

May 20, 2022

Saturday

May 21, 2022

Sunday

May 22, 2022

Monday

May 23, 2022

Tuesday

May 24, 2022

Wednesday

May 25, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours