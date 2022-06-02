Katrina Barclay and Mike DeBacker will share original songs and stories at this “songwriter in the round” show hosted by singer/songwriter Richard Daigle. If you love hearing original songs and insights into how they’re written, you’ll love this concert series, the first Thursday of every month at Puckett’s.
Chattanooga Song Circle
to
Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
EPB Community Spotlight
