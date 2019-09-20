Chattanooga Song Circle

Bluegrass Grill 55 E Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Chattanooga Song Circle, an intimate and fun evening with local songwriters, will kick off its inaugural concert at The Bluegrass Grill on Main Street on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. Held in partnership with SoundCorps, this event provides a true listening room experience to hear top local artists perform original songs.

Chattanooga songwriters Butch Ross and Emily Kate Boyd will join regular host Richard Daigle for the first event.

“We have a wealth of excellent songwriters in our town and Chattanooga Song Circle will provide a special venue for people to hear them tell great stories through original songs,” said Stratton Tingle, Executive Director for SoundCorps.

The concert will be held every other Friday night at The Bluegrass Grill. Suggested donation is $5 and refreshments will be available for purchase.

