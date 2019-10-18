Chattanooga Song Circle

Google Calendar - Chattanooga Song Circle - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Song Circle - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga Song Circle - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga Song Circle - 2019-10-18 19:00:00

Pax Breu Ruim 516 E. Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga Song Circle, an intimate and fun evening with local songwriters, is changing venues to Pax Breu Ruim, a new beer and wine garden at 516 E. Main Street.  Local artists Emerald Butler and Robin Baker will join regular host Richard Daigle for the next Song Circle concert on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at Pax.

   “Launching this concert series at Bluegrass Grill gave us an excellent start. Going forward, Pax Breu Ruim will provide a great atmosphere for local artists to perform,” said Song Circle founder Richard Daigle.  

  Chattanooga Song Circle provides a true listening room experience to hear top local artist perform original songs.

Info

Pax Breu Ruim 516 E. Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Chattanooga Song Circle - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Song Circle - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga Song Circle - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga Song Circle - 2019-10-18 19:00:00
DI 16.40

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

October 7, 2019

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

October 8, 2019

Wednesday

October 9, 2019

Thursday

October 10, 2019

Friday

October 11, 2019

Saturday

October 12, 2019

Sunday

October 13, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours