Chattanooga Song Circle, an intimate and fun evening with local songwriters, is changing venues to Pax Breu Ruim, a new beer and wine garden at 516 E. Main Street. Local artists Emerald Butler and Robin Baker will join regular host Richard Daigle for the next Song Circle concert on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at Pax.

“Launching this concert series at Bluegrass Grill gave us an excellent start. Going forward, Pax Breu Ruim will provide a great atmosphere for local artists to perform,” said Song Circle founder Richard Daigle.

Chattanooga Song Circle provides a true listening room experience to hear top local artist perform original songs.