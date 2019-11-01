Boston-based singer songwriter Greg Klyma will play the Chattanooga Song Circle on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at Pax Breu Ruim at 516 E. Main St. Klyma has been described as a “relentless songwriter” who “puts his heart, soul and right foot into every song.”

Richard Daigle will host the concert, which will also feature Cleveland, TN-based artist Ben Strawn.

“It’s a rare and wonderful opportunity to host a truly gifted songwriter like Greg Klyma,” said Daigle. “It’s going to be a very special evening with Greg and Ben.”

Suggested donation is $10 and refreshments will be available for purchase.