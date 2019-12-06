Chattanooga Song Circle

Pax Breu Ruim 516 E. Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga Song Circle, an intimate and fun evening with local songwriters, will have its final 2019 concert on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Pax Breu Ruim on Main Street. The event provides a true listening room experience to hear top local artists perform original songs.

Chattanooga singer/songwriters Lew Card and Shawnessey Cargile will perform and Richard Daigle will again host.

“This final 2019 show features two excellent artists. We’ll take a break for the holidays and resume in January featuring more of Chattanooga’s finest songwriters,” said Daigle.

Suggested donation is $10.

Pax Breu Ruim 516 E. Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
