Chattanooga Song Circle, an intimate and fun evening with local songwriters, will have its final 2019 concert on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Pax Breu Ruim on Main Street. The event provides a true listening room experience to hear top local artists perform original songs.

Chattanooga singer/songwriters Lew Card and Shawnessey Cargile will perform and Richard Daigle will again host.

“This final 2019 show features two excellent artists. We’ll take a break for the holidays and resume in January featuring more of Chattanooga’s finest songwriters,” said Daigle.

Suggested donation is $10.