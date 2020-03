Teenage singer/songwriters Ava Grace and Cannon Hunt are set to play Chattanooga Song Circle Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m. at Pax Breu Ruim on Main Street.

“These are probably two of the most talented teen performers in Chattanooga and surrounding areas but age aside, they are two of the most talented, period,” said host Richard Daigle. “This will be a great opportunity to hear young artists who have a very bright future ahead.”

Suggested donation for the show is $10.