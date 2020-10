Chattanooga State’s Symphonic Band

Sit back and enjoy a European Tour at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 26, as Chattanooga State’s Symphonic Band, directed by Nicholas Hartline, takes you on a musical journey through Spain, Italy, Hungary and France, ending with a final stop back home in America. The concert will feature flute soloists Amalia Hartline and Cindy Solfest-Wallis.

View this concert at https://youtu.be/aS0XcTbBF2Q