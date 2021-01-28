Chattanooga State Chautauqua Lecture Series

Chattanooga State Chautauqua Lecture Series: But It Sounds So Catchy! Why We Enjoy Violent Pop Songs 

The Humanities and Fine Arts Division of Chattanooga State Community College will host the fourth installment of its 2020-2021 virtual Chautauqua Lecture Series on Thursday, January 28 at 2 p.m. This is a fully virtual Zoom event, with pre-registration required. 

Sign up at eventbrite.com/e/136468778791 

In 1874, people gathered on the shores of Chautauqua Lake in New York State to enjoy speakers, teachers, musicians, and specialists who entertained and educated members of the community, thus catalyzing an adult education movement that subsequently spread throughout rural America. Since 2014, Chattanooga State has hosted its own monthly Chautauqua to unite faculty, students, staff, and the larger Chattanooga community in exploring a wide array of topics within the Humanities.   

This month, Halley Andrews will present “But It Sounds So Catchy! Why We Enjoy Violent Pop Songs.” Her virtual presentation will focus on pop songs that all have overtly violent lyrics surrounded by surprisingly upbeat music. Despite their troubling subject matter, these songs are pleasant to listen to, as is evident from their popularity. With that observation in mind, Andrews will examine the possibility that the emotional-physiological effects of sound can supersede those of language. 

WHEN: 2-3 p.m. January 28, 2021  

WHERE: Virtual Zoom Event. Sign up at by going directly to eventbrite.com/e/136468778791

NOTE: Once registered, attendees will receive the Zoom event link shortly before the event occurs at the email address used for registration.  

COST: Free to all members of the public.  

FOR MORE INFORMATION:  Facebook.com/ChattStateChautauqua

