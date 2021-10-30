Chattanooga State Fall Festival

Chattanooga State’s Fall Festival on Saturday, October 30 combines free food, lots of fun, health services, tours, games, and learning activities for all ages from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the main campus, 4501 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga. 

While mouth-watering aromas will fill the air offering free eats, kids can enjoy a little pre-Halloween trick or treating right on campus and play games courtesy of Student Activities. 

Individuals interested in applying for the spring semester can get their questions answered now and get a head start on the process by speaking with representatives from admissions, financial aid, and career services. 

Tennessee high school seniors (graduating in 2022) have until November 1, 2021 to apply for Tennessee Promise, while adult students can learn more about Tennessee Reconnect at the event. Chattanooga State reps will provide help with applications, the FAFSA, and be happy to answer any questions. 

Take time during this event for a tour, or meet with faculty, administrators, and students to get a feel for what Chattanooga State offers. Be ready to be warmly welcomed and enjoy the experience with your family or friends. For information, call (423) 697-2689. 

