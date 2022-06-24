× Expand Events Hatched Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival

This June, Chattanoogans will heat up on the dance floor and cool down with summer-inspired cocktail sips at the inaugural Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival! The festival benefits the Chattanooga Market and brings together local restaurants, spirits, residents, and businesses in an interactive, fun environment.

The #ChattSummerCocktailFest lineup is set with 40+ spirits offering up delectable summer-inspired cocktails to choose from! In addition to 12 cocktail samples, attendees can purchase local, tasty eats, enjoy a photo booth on-site to capture all the magic, dance the night away with the help of the DJ, and more! This is a 21+ only event.