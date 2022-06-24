Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival

to

First Horizon Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

This June, Chattanoogans will heat up on the dance floor and cool down with summer-inspired cocktail sips at the inaugural Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival! The festival benefits the Chattanooga Market and brings together local restaurants, spirits, residents, and businesses in an interactive, fun environment.

The #ChattSummerCocktailFest lineup is set with 40+ spirits offering up delectable summer-inspired cocktails to choose from! In addition to 12 cocktail samples, attendees can purchase local, tasty eats, enjoy a photo booth on-site to capture all the magic, dance the night away with the help of the DJ, and more! This is a 21+ only event.

Info

First Horizon Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival - 2022-06-24 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival - 2022-06-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival - 2022-06-24 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival - 2022-06-24 18:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Monday

May 23, 2022

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

May 24, 2022

Wednesday

May 25, 2022

Thursday

May 26, 2022

Friday

May 27, 2022

Saturday

May 28, 2022

Sunday

May 29, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours