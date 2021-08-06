Chattanooga Sunset Fireworks Kayak Tour

Everyone has something worth celebrating with fireworks! Our tour is a leisurely 6-mile paddle down the Tennessee River through the heart of Chattanooga.

Enjoy the sights and sounds of downtown and a pyrotechnics display from the seat of your kayak. See local favorites such as the illuminated Walnut Street pedestrian bridge, the Tennessee Aquarium with its glass terrarium, and the cliff-side Hunter Art Museum. Watch our sky turn red during sunset before it turns multicolored with fireworks

https://www.chattanoogaguidedadventures.com/chattanooga-sunset-fireworks-kayak-tour