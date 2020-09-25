Chattanooga Symphony & Opera: Brass & Friends

From pirate tales to the classic narratives of Carmen and West Side Story, this performance will take you on a must-hear musical journey that highlights our brass and wind quintets, and it all takes place at the beautiful Collegedale Commons.

Seating capacity is limited for this performance, so purchase your tickets today!

Featuring:

Arnold - Three Shanties For Woodwind Quintet

Bernstein - Overture to Candide

Anonymous - Die Bankelsangerlieder

Jones - Four Movements For Five Brass

John Cheetham - Scherzo

Kamen - Quintet

Douglas Hedwig - Onyx

Bizet - Carmen Fantasia

Bernstein - West Side Story: Suite For Brass Quintet

Please note: Ticket will not be sold at the door. Please plan to purchase your tickets in advance. Patrons can begin taking their seats 30 minutes before the performance and must check-in before being seated. Printed tickets and programs are not being used, and a hand sanitizer station and extra masks will be available.

Attendees must wear masks and adhere to the CSO's COVID-19 related concert health and safety guidelines, which can be found here: https://chattanoogasymphony.org/concert-health-safety