Chattanooga Symphony & Opera: Brass & Friends
From pirate tales to the classic narratives of Carmen and West Side Story, this performance will take you on a must-hear musical journey that highlights our brass and wind quintets, and it all takes place at the beautiful Collegedale Commons.
Seating capacity is limited for this performance, so purchase your tickets today!
Featuring:
- Arnold - Three Shanties For Woodwind Quintet
- Bernstein - Overture to Candide
- Anonymous - Die Bankelsangerlieder
- Jones - Four Movements For Five Brass
- John Cheetham - Scherzo
- Kamen - Quintet
- Douglas Hedwig - Onyx
- Bizet - Carmen Fantasia
- Bernstein - West Side Story: Suite For Brass Quintet
Please note: Ticket will not be sold at the door. Please plan to purchase your tickets in advance. Patrons can begin taking their seats 30 minutes before the performance and must check-in before being seated. Printed tickets and programs are not being used, and a hand sanitizer station and extra masks will be available.
Attendees must wear masks and adhere to the CSO's COVID-19 related concert health and safety guidelines, which can be found here: https://chattanoogasymphony.org/concert-health-safety