Chattanooga Symphony & Opera: Brass & Friends

to

The Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37363

Chattanooga Symphony & Opera: Brass & Friends

From pirate tales to the classic narratives of Carmen and West Side Story, this performance will take you on a must-hear musical journey that highlights our brass and wind quintets, and it all takes place at the beautiful Collegedale Commons.

Seating capacity is limited for this performance, so purchase your tickets today!

Featuring:

  • Arnold - Three Shanties For Woodwind Quintet
  • Bernstein - Overture to Candide
  • Anonymous - Die Bankelsangerlieder
  • Jones - Four Movements For Five Brass
  • John Cheetham - Scherzo
  • Kamen - Quintet
  • Douglas Hedwig - Onyx
  • Bizet - Carmen Fantasia
  • Bernstein - West Side Story: Suite For Brass Quintet

Please note: Ticket will not be sold at the door. Please plan to purchase your tickets in advance. Patrons can begin taking their seats 30 minutes before the performance and must check-in before being seated. Printed tickets and programs are not being used, and a hand sanitizer station and extra masks will be available.

Attendees must wear masks and adhere to the CSO's COVID-19 related concert health and safety guidelines, which can be found here: https://chattanoogasymphony.org/concert-health-safety

Info

The Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37363
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Chattanooga Symphony & Opera: Brass & Friends - 2020-09-25 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Symphony & Opera: Brass & Friends - 2020-09-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chattanooga Symphony & Opera: Brass & Friends - 2020-09-25 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chattanooga Symphony & Opera: Brass & Friends - 2020-09-25 19:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

September 24, 2020

Friday

September 25, 2020

Saturday

September 26, 2020

Sunday

September 27, 2020

Monday

September 28, 2020

Tuesday

September 29, 2020

Wednesday

September 30, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

EPB Local Business Spotlight