Chattanooga Symphony & Opera: Percussion & Friends
First Horizon Foundation Instrumental Series
Sponsored by Compass Commissioning & Design
The CSO opens its unique 2020/21 season with a free community concert at the Tennessee Riverpark. From Bach to Sousa and beyond, this evening will feature a combination of beloved classical works, patriotic favorites, and modern percussion pieces!
Featuring:
- Boismortier - Sonata No. 12, Op. 40 No. 1
- Bach - Invention No. 14 In B-flat
- Bach - Invention No. 7 In E Minor
- Bach - Invention No. 8 In F
- Thierry De Mey - Table Music
- Bobby Lopez - Conversation For Two Tambourines
- Andy Akiho - Stop Speaking
- Josh Gottry - Basic Geometry
- Sousa - The Washington Post
- Traditional - Yankee Doodle
- Smith - Variations On My Country 'tis Of Thee
- Sousa - The Liberty Bell
Please note: The park is located next to the Hubert Fry Center, and attendees can enter near the Navy Operational Support Center. Parking is available near and around the park. Patrons can begin taking their seats no earlier than 6:30 PM.
Guests must check-in before being seated. Printed tickets are not being used, and a hand sanitizer station and extra masks will be available. Masks should be worn until you are seated. Attendees will need to bring their own chairs and/or blankets for lawn seating and adhere to the CSO's COVID-19 related concert health and safety guidelines, which can be found here: https://chattanoogasymphony.org/concert-health-safety