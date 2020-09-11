Chattanooga Symphony & Opera: Percussion & Friends

First Horizon Foundation Instrumental Series

Sponsored by Compass Commissioning & Design

The CSO opens its unique 2020/21 season with a free community concert at the Tennessee Riverpark. From Bach to Sousa and beyond, this evening will feature a combination of beloved classical works, patriotic favorites, and modern percussion pieces!

Featuring:

Boismortier - Sonata No. 12, Op. 40 No. 1

Bach - Invention No. 14 In B-flat

Bach - Invention No. 7 In E Minor

Bach - Invention No. 8 In F

Thierry De Mey - Table Music

Bobby Lopez - Conversation For Two Tambourines

Andy Akiho - Stop Speaking

Josh Gottry - Basic Geometry

Sousa - The Washington Post

Traditional - Yankee Doodle

Smith - Variations On My Country 'tis Of Thee

Sousa - The Liberty Bell

Please note: The park is located next to the Hubert Fry Center, and attendees can enter near the Navy Operational Support Center. Parking is available near and around the park. Patrons can begin taking their seats no earlier than 6:30 PM.

Guests must check-in before being seated. Printed tickets are not being used, and a hand sanitizer station and extra masks will be available. Masks should be worn until you are seated. Attendees will need to bring their own chairs and/or blankets for lawn seating and adhere to the CSO's COVID-19 related concert health and safety guidelines, which can be found here: https://chattanoogasymphony.org/concert-health-safety