Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra Wind Quintet

to Google Calendar - Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra Wind Quintet - 2019-02-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra Wind Quintet - 2019-02-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra Wind Quintet - 2019-02-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra Wind Quintet - 2019-02-26 19:00:00

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University will be hosting a performance by the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra’s Wind Quintet on February 26 at 7 p.m. in the Ackerman Auditorium. The performers are all principal members of the orchestra: Kristen Holritz (flute), Robert Burks (oboe), Robert West (clarinet), Eric Anderson (bassoon), and Gordon James (French horn). Tickets are required and will be sold at the door for $5 per person. Please call 423.236.2814 for ticket information.

Info
Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra Wind Quintet - 2019-02-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra Wind Quintet - 2019-02-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra Wind Quintet - 2019-02-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra Wind Quintet - 2019-02-26 19:00:00
DI 16.04

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

January 29, 2019

Wednesday

January 30, 2019

Thursday

January 31, 2019

Friday

February 1, 2019

Saturday

February 2, 2019

Sunday

February 3, 2019

Monday

February 4, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours