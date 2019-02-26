Southern Adventist University will be hosting a performance by the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra’s Wind Quintet on February 26 at 7 p.m. in the Ackerman Auditorium. The performers are all principal members of the orchestra: Kristen Holritz (flute), Robert Burks (oboe), Robert West (clarinet), Eric Anderson (bassoon), and Gordon James (French horn). Tickets are required and will be sold at the door for $5 per person. Please call 423.236.2814 for ticket information.
Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra Wind Quintet
Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
