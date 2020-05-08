Chattanooga - The Arts in Response to COVID 19

to Google Calendar - Chattanooga - The Arts in Response to COVID 19 - 2020-05-08 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga - The Arts in Response to COVID 19 - 2020-05-08 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga - The Arts in Response to COVID 19 - 2020-05-08 10:30:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga - The Arts in Response to COVID 19 - 2020-05-08 10:30:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga - The Arts in Response to COVID 19

Join Arts Build on our weekly webinar as we celebrate local arts organizations and the great work they're doing in response to the COVID-19 crisis. We'll be hearing from Art 120, Creative Discovery Museum, Glass House Collective and Mark Making about the ways they're serving communities and proving that the #ArtsAreEssential

To join us use the login information below:

Time: May 8, 2020 10:30 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81129265266?pwd=UGVqZ0U0ZzgwK2JwcmhhSWdXYktZZz09

Meeting ID: 811 2926 5266

Password: 417127

Dial by your location

+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 811 2926 5266

Password: 417127

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdkNMWmPLs

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - Chattanooga - The Arts in Response to COVID 19 - 2020-05-08 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga - The Arts in Response to COVID 19 - 2020-05-08 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga - The Arts in Response to COVID 19 - 2020-05-08 10:30:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga - The Arts in Response to COVID 19 - 2020-05-08 10:30:00

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

May 7, 2020

Friday

May 8, 2020

Saturday

May 9, 2020

Sunday

May 10, 2020

Monday

May 11, 2020

Tuesday

May 12, 2020

Wednesday

May 13, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse