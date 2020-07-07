Chattanooga Theatre Centre Volunteer Town Hall Meeting

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre's new executive director, Rodney Van Valkenburg, will host a town hall meeting for CTC volunteers on Tuesday, July 7, at 7:00 p.m.

We miss seeing and hearing from you, and a Zoom gathering is the next best thing. We will give volunteers an update and check in with you as we make plans for the fall.

Be sure to register to receive the link for the Zoom gathering. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Register at the link below. Capacity is limited to 100 participants.

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEkfumprDksG9K-UfgVuVbdHNZw3CgErtpz