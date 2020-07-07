Chattanooga Theatre Centre Volunteer Town Hall Meeting

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga Theatre Centre Volunteer Town Hall Meeting

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre's new executive director, Rodney Van Valkenburg, will host a town hall meeting for CTC volunteers on Tuesday, July 7, at 7:00 p.m.

We miss seeing and hearing from you, and a Zoom gathering is the next best thing. We will give volunteers an update and check in with you as we make plans for the fall.

Be sure to register to receive the link for the Zoom gathering. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Register at the link below. Capacity is limited to 100 participants.

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEkfumprDksG9K-UfgVuVbdHNZw3CgErtpz

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - Chattanooga Theatre Centre Volunteer Town Hall Meeting - 2020-07-07 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Theatre Centre Volunteer Town Hall Meeting - 2020-07-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chattanooga Theatre Centre Volunteer Town Hall Meeting - 2020-07-07 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chattanooga Theatre Centre Volunteer Town Hall Meeting - 2020-07-07 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

July 6, 2020

Tuesday

July 7, 2020

Wednesday

July 8, 2020

Thursday

July 9, 2020

Friday

July 10, 2020

Saturday

July 11, 2020

Sunday

July 12, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse