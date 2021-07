Chattanooga Trans Liberation Rally

Local transgender rights activists to speak at the Chattanooga Trans Liberation Rally on Sunday,June 18th at 2:00 PM. The rally will be held in Coolidge Park.

The Chattanooga Trans Liberation Collective (CTLC) aims to end Tennessee’s “slate of hate” and make Chattanooga and Tennessee safe spaces in which trans people can be themselves without fear or limitation. We intend to liberate the trans people of Tennessee.