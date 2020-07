Chattanooga Unite

Chattanooga Unite: Healing and Uniting on the River, is a series of six free concerts, and is designed to be Chattanooga’s first celebration of the resurgence of summer, our community, and our local economy after the height of the pandemic.

Chattanooga Unite is scheduled tor July 11, 18, 25 & Aug 8,15, & 22. Chattanooga Unite is slated to include live music, a Heroes Recognition Program, local arts, food trucks, nonprofit participation, children’s programs and much more.