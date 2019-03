Join Chattanooga USA Dance at St. John United Methodist Church on April 12th! Nelson Rodriguez will teach a 1-hour Hustle lesson and everyone is welcome to attend. The lesson is followed by a 2-hour ballroom dance social. No previous dance experience or partner required for the lesson or the dance. Come on out to our disco night!

When:

Friday, April 12, 2019

7:30 pm – Hustle Lesson with Instructor Nelson Rodriguez

8:30 pm - 10:30 pm – Social Dance

WHERE:

St. John United Methodist Church

3921 Murray Hills Dr, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Cost:

First-Time Guests & Students (under 18): $5.00

College Students: FREE with current ID

USA Dance Youth Members: FREE

USA Dance Members: $5.00

Non-Members: $10.00

For more information

Website: ChattanoogaUSAdance.com

Facebook: ChattanoogaUSADance

Email: ChattanoogaUSAdance@gmail.com