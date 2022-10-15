× Expand Chattanooga Vegfest Event Logo

We are super excited that Chattanooga Vegfest is happening again in 2022! We are partnering with 7 Bridges Marathon again so you can run the marathon and enjoy vegfest on both Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16.

We will likely also partner with The 4 Bridges Art Festival on Saturday and Sunday in 2022.

Chattanooga Vegfest will be a two day festival again in 2022!

We're bringing a very FUN Family Fun Zone, shopping, live music, and lots of incredible vegan food, and more to Chattanooga!