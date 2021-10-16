× Expand Vegfest Expos Chattanooga Vegfest Logo

We are looking forward to seeing you on October 16 12-5 and October 17 9-2 for Chattanooga Vegfest. We have three ways to help us with our fundraising efforts.

You can buy a donation ticket for $5 or $10 and get a free sticker/magnet at our booth upon checking in or you can get an awesome VIP Goody Bag for $25 that includes a cool reusable bag, a t-shirt, lots of cool samples and coupons from our sponsors, and a live Zoom call on October 21 at 7pm EDT.

You'll need to check in at our booth to get your VIP bag and shirt. Shirt and bag are not guaranteed to look like the picture.

Everyone who buys a fundraising ticket will get entered into our raffle to win some cool prizes from our sponsors, Hodo Foods, Crofter's Organics, Orgain, Follow Your Heart, Rebel Cheese, Revolution Gelato, and Terraseed. Winners will be picked after the festival is completed and contacted via email.

$5 ticket gets one entry

$10 ticket gets five entries

$25 ticket gets 25 entries