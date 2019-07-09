Chattanooga Walk to End Alzheimer's Team Kick Off

If you are interested in learning more about the 2019 Chattanooga Walk to End Alzheimer's and how you can participate please join us for this lunch event. We will share with you information about Alzheimer's disease, the Alzheimer's Association and everything you need to know to join us for the walk this year and be a successful team captain!

This event is free and lunch will be provided. Even though the event is free you must register to attend.

Please contact Allison Darras at adarras@alz.org to register.

Feel free to call with any questions, 423-265-3600 ext. 1778