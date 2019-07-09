Chattanooga Walk to End Alzheimer's Team Kick Off

to Google Calendar - Chattanooga Walk to End Alzheimer's Team Kick Off - 2019-07-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Walk to End Alzheimer's Team Kick Off - 2019-07-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga Walk to End Alzheimer's Team Kick Off - 2019-07-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga Walk to End Alzheimer's Team Kick Off - 2019-07-09 12:00:00

BX Brainerd Crossroads 300 Brookfield Ave. , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37414

If you are interested in learning more about the 2019 Chattanooga Walk to End Alzheimer's and how you can participate please join us for this lunch event. We will share with you information about Alzheimer's disease, the Alzheimer's Association and everything you need to know to join us for the walk this year and be a successful team captain!

This event is free and lunch will be provided. Even though the event is free you must register to attend.

Please contact Allison Darras at adarras@alz.org to register.

Feel free to call with any questions, 423-265-3600 ext. 1778

Info

BX Brainerd Crossroads 300 Brookfield Ave. , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37414 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Chattanooga Walk to End Alzheimer's Team Kick Off - 2019-07-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Walk to End Alzheimer's Team Kick Off - 2019-07-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga Walk to End Alzheimer's Team Kick Off - 2019-07-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga Walk to End Alzheimer's Team Kick Off - 2019-07-09 12:00:00
DI 16.21

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

May 22, 2019

Thursday

May 23, 2019

Friday

May 24, 2019

Saturday

May 25, 2019

Sunday

May 26, 2019

Monday

May 27, 2019

Tuesday

May 28, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours