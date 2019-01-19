The 2019 Chattanooga Women’s March Rally will be held on January 19th. We’ll gather at Coolidge Park starting at 11:00 am. The rally will open with speakers and performers, and throughout the event we will have music, tables for local women-run businesses, and organizations with information specific to women and women’s issues.

Details on our website: http://www.chattanoogawomensmarch.com

Volunteer Form - https://goo.gl/forms/UkbrwCPXOvXIQYWn2

Vendor Information - send an email to chattwomensmarch@gmail.com