Chattanooga Writers' Guild program

Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402

Free and open to all: monthly program of the Chattanooga Writers' Guild

February 2020 will feature a writing workshop led by long time member; Sherry Poff

Visit website for more information: www.chattanoogawritersguild.org

Info

Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
