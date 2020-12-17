Chattanooga Zoo's Holiday Lights

Holiday Lights at the Zoo offers guests the opportunity to see the Zoo transform for the season, visit the animals and watch them open their presents, and enjoy walking in our winter wonderland! Although this year's Holiday Lights will be different than year's past, it will still be a merry event signifying the holiday season at the Chattanooga Zoo!

TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ONLINE ONLY! Tickets will not be available to purchase at the gates.

Pricing:

Zoo Member Adult $8

Zoo Member Child $6

Adult $16

Child $12

Children 2 & under are free

Holiday Lights Event Offerings: