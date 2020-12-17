Chattanooga Zoo's Holiday Lights

Chattanooga Zoo's Holiday Lights

Holiday Lights at the Zoo offers guests the opportunity to see the Zoo transform for the season, visit the animals and watch them open their presents, and enjoy walking in our winter wonderland! Although this year's Holiday Lights will be different than year's past, it will still be a merry event signifying the holiday season at the Chattanooga Zoo!

TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ONLINE ONLY! Tickets will not be available to purchase at the gates.

Pricing:

  • Zoo Member Adult $8
  • Zoo Member Child $6
  • Adult $16
  • Child $12
  • Children 2 & under are free

Holiday Lights Event Offerings:

  • View the Zoo's Lights
  • Animal Enrichment
  • Scavenger Hunt
  • Hidden Elf on a Shelf - a chance to win a family membership!
  • Take a Ride on the Polar Express - Santa up front!
  • Take Home Craft
  • Snack Carts (Pricing varies)
  • Beer & Wine Bar (Pricing varies)

Chattanooga Zoo 301 North Holtzclaw Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
