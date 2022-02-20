CHATTER BOWL 2022

× Expand Friends of Special Children 2022 CHATTER BOWL FLYER

Friends Of Special Children Presents the 2022 CHATTER BOWL in support of Signal Centers' CHATTER CAMP, a special summer program for children who are non-verbal. Gather your friends and family and come out on Feb 20th to Spare Time Bowling Alley on 5518 Brainerd R at 2:30PM for a little friendly bowling competition while supporting this worthy cause! Pre-registration is required now through Feb 14th. Registering Individual Bowlers, Teams of 6, and Corporate Sponsors. Visit our website for all the details (Register online or by mail. Hurry though the lanes are filling fast!