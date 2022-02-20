CHATTER BOWL 2022

to

Spare Time Chattanooga 5518 Brainerd Rd , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Friends Of Special Children Presents the 2022 CHATTER BOWL in support of Signal Centers' CHATTER CAMP, a special summer program for children who are non-verbal. Gather your friends and family and come out on Feb 20th to Spare Time Bowling Alley on 5518 Brainerd R at 2:30PM for a little friendly bowling competition while supporting this worthy cause! Pre-registration is required now through Feb 14th. Registering Individual Bowlers, Teams of 6, and Corporate Sponsors. Visit our website for all the details (Register online or by mail. Hurry though the lanes are filling fast!

Info

Spare Time Chattanooga 5518 Brainerd Rd , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, This & That
410-404-3310
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - CHATTER BOWL 2022 - 2022-02-20 14:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - CHATTER BOWL 2022 - 2022-02-20 14:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - CHATTER BOWL 2022 - 2022-02-20 14:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - CHATTER BOWL 2022 - 2022-02-20 14:30:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

January 26, 2022

Thursday

January 27, 2022

Friday

January 28, 2022

Saturday

January 29, 2022

Sunday

January 30, 2022

Monday

January 31, 2022

Tuesday

February 1, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours