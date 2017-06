We’re closing out Adult Summer Camp in style. Come hang and socialize with us at The Daily Ration for a grown up happy hour. Our friends at The Daily Ration will feature a special happy hour showcasing cocktails most adults should know how to make (like a proper martini or a perfectly-portioned margarita).

Everyone will take home a recipe guide to recreate the recipes at home from our co-founder, Shawanda of Eat.Drink.Frolic.

Admission is free, and a cash bar will get you what you want!