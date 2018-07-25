Adulting Summer Camp: Sundae Funday

Sundae Funday, better than a Monday.

Can only do it one way

And that is the...rich way?

We’re kidding (or are we?).

Money talks don’t have to be difficult especially when there’s ice cream! In honor of National Hot Fudge Sundae Day (yes, this is a real thing), we’ll learn all about counting our coins and planning for the future. “Mo Money, Mo Problems” was a catchy song but it’s not a solid financial plan.

Join us to learn all about basic investing from Jennifer Harper of Bridge Financial Planning and all about estate planning from Chris Sislo of HHM Wealth Advisors.

This event is $5 and it covers all production costs. If this cost is prohibitive, please email us at info@thechattery.org.