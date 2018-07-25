Adulting Summer Camp: Sundae Funday

to Google Calendar - Adulting Summer Camp: Sundae Funday - 2018-07-25 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adulting Summer Camp: Sundae Funday - 2018-07-25 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adulting Summer Camp: Sundae Funday - 2018-07-25 17:30:00 iCalendar - Adulting Summer Camp: Sundae Funday - 2018-07-25 17:30:00

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Sundae Funday, better than a Monday.

Can only do it one way

And that is the...rich way?

We’re kidding (or are we?).

Money talks don’t have to be difficult especially when there’s ice cream! In honor of National Hot Fudge Sundae Day (yes, this is a real thing), we’ll learn all about counting our coins and planning for the future. “Mo Money, Mo Problems” was a catchy song but it’s not a solid financial plan.

Join us to learn all about basic investing from Jennifer Harper of Bridge Financial Planning and all about estate planning from Chris Sislo of HHM Wealth Advisors.

This event is $5 and it covers all production costs. If this cost is prohibitive, please email us at info@thechattery.org.

Info
The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411 View Map
Education & Learning
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Adulting Summer Camp: Sundae Funday - 2018-07-25 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adulting Summer Camp: Sundae Funday - 2018-07-25 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adulting Summer Camp: Sundae Funday - 2018-07-25 17:30:00 iCalendar - Adulting Summer Camp: Sundae Funday - 2018-07-25 17:30:00
DI 15.26

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

July 2, 2018

Tuesday

July 3, 2018

Wednesday

July 4, 2018

Thursday

July 5, 2018

Friday

July 6, 2018

Saturday

July 7, 2018

Sunday

July 8, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours