Adulting Summer Camp: Wieners & Losers - Competing in a Hot Job Market

Do you relish career opportunities but aren’t sure how to stand out in this job market? Well, gather around the campfire with a panel of gurus who will share their wisdom on all things career related.
We’ll cover:
- How to handle being grilled in a job interview,
- Crafting a top-notch resume,
- Tips for dressing for success (not matter your industry)
- Breaking down the legalese to keep you legit in the workplace
Panelists include Sabrina Butcher from LUCY Does, Tyler Howell from Pamper Garner & Associates, Amanda Jelks from Jelks Law, and personal stylist Kenya Iman.
And because its National Hot Dog Day, we’ll have hot dogs and all the fixin’s!
This event is $5 and it covers all production costs. If this cost is prohibitive, please email us at info@thechattery.org.