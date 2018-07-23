Adulting Summer Camp: Wieners & Losers - Competing in a Hot Job Market

Do you relish career opportunities but aren’t sure how to stand out in this job market? Well, gather around the campfire with a panel of gurus who will share their wisdom on all things career related.

We’ll cover:

- How to handle being grilled in a job interview,

- Crafting a top-notch resume,

- Tips for dressing for success (not matter your industry)

- Breaking down the legalese to keep you legit in the workplace

Panelists include Sabrina Butcher from LUCY Does, Tyler Howell from Pamper Garner & Associates, Amanda Jelks from Jelks Law, and personal stylist Kenya Iman.

And because its National Hot Dog Day, we’ll have hot dogs and all the fixin’s!

This event is $5 and it covers all production costs. If this cost is prohibitive, please email us at info@thechattery.org.