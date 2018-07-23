Adulting Summer Camp: Wieners & Losers - Competing in a Hot Job Market

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Do you relish career opportunities but aren’t sure how to stand out in this job market? Well, gather around the campfire with a panel of gurus who will share their wisdom on all things career related.

We’ll cover:

- How to handle being grilled in a job interview,

- Crafting a top-notch resume,

- Tips for dressing for success (not matter your industry)

- Breaking down the legalese to keep you legit in the workplace

Panelists include Sabrina Butcher from LUCY Does, Tyler Howell from Pamper Garner & Associates, Amanda Jelks from Jelks Law, and personal stylist Kenya Iman.

And because its National Hot Dog Day, we’ll have hot dogs and all the fixin’s!

This event is $5 and it covers all production costs. If this cost is prohibitive, please email us at info@thechattery.org.

Info
The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Education & Learning
