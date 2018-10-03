Becoming Bilingual: How to Make Your Language Learning Goal a Reality

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

You’ve probably imagined yourself using flawless French to order a delicious breakfast croissant at a small pâtisserie by the Seine. Or maybe you’ve envisioned your daughter using her impressive Chinese to negotiate an overseas expansion of your family business. It’s easy to dream about the benefits of being bilingual, but it can be a lot harder to know how to make that dream a reality. Where do you start and what resources will really help you?

In this class, Emily and Teo Valdés (Spanish teachers, Spanish-immersion camp directors, and Second Language Acquisition geeks) will dispel commonly held myths of language learning, give you a quick and dirty run down of what second language acquisition theory and research tell us about how languages are learned, and share a wealth of resources (both free and paid) that you can use in your own language learning journey. They’ll also guide you in making a language learning plan that’s realistic for you!

